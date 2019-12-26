Roleen Marie Rayburn
Roleen Marie Rayburn, 99, of Mt. Olive, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, 4:08 a.m. at Heritage Health of Gillespie.
She was born Jan. 10, 1920 in Mt. Olive, the daughter of the late August Ferdinand Jaeck and Marie Sophie Fricke Jaeck.
She married Roy Raymond Rayburn Nov. 29, 1943 in Joliet. He preceded her in death Feb. 17, 2003
She attended Immanuel Lutheran Grade School and graduated from Mt. Olive High School with the Class of 1938.
She was a housewife and first employed by Mt. Olive Newsstand and later by Brown Shoe Factory of Litchfield.
She was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church and the Lydia Circle.
Her interests included growing and selling African violets; she was an avid St. Louis Cardinals’ baseball fan.
Survivors include one son, Larry (Becky) Rayburn of San Diego, Calif., one daughter, Joann (Dale) Bartlett of Greenwood, Mo.; one daughter-in-law, Tammy Rayburn of Edwardsville; and five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Rick Rayburn; one brother, Carl Jaeck; and two sisters, Marguerite Boston and Ruth Jaeck.
Her body was donated to Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Mo.
Memorials can be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Clock Fund, C/O Becker & Son Funeral Home, 221 South Poplar Street Mt. Olive, IL 62069
Becker & Son Funeral Home, Mt. Olive, Illinois was in charge of arrangements.