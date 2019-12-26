Roleen Marie Rayburn

Roleen Marie Rayburn, 99, of Mt. Olive, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, 4:08 a.m. at Heritage Health of Gillespie.

She was born​ Jan. 10, 1920 in Mt. Olive, the daughter of the late August Ferdinand Jaeck​ and Marie Sophie Fricke Jaeck.

She married Roy Raymond Rayburn Nov. 29, 1943 in Joliet. He preceded her in death Feb. 17, 2003​

She attended Immanuel Lutheran Grade School and graduated from Mt. Olive High School with the Class of 1938. ​

She was a housewife and first employed by Mt. Olive Newsstand and later by Brown Shoe Factory of Litchfield.

She was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church and the Lydia Circle.

Her interests included growing and selling African violets; she was an avid St. Louis Cardinals’ baseball fan​.

Survivors include one son, Larry (Becky) Rayburn of San Diego, Calif., one daughter, Joann (Dale) Bartlett of Greenwood, Mo.; one daughter-in-law, Tammy Rayburn of Edwardsville; and five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.​

​In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Rick Rayburn; one brother, Carl Jaeck; and two sisters, Marguerite Boston and Ruth Jaeck.​

​Her body was donated to Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Mo.

​Memorials can be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Clock Fund, C/O Becker & Son Funeral Home, 221 South Poplar Street Mt. Olive, IL 62069​

