Roland L. Howe, 37

CARLINVILLE (Sept. 5, 2017) – Roland Lee Howe, 37, of Carlinville passed away Tuesday, August 29, 2017, at his residence.

Roland was born March 13, 1980, in Grand Rapids, Mich., the oldest son of Steve and Mary (Lockard) Howe.

Roland graduated from Carlinville High School and had been employed at Sunshine Manor in the kitchen department.

Roland was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.

There will be no services at this time.

Roland is survived by his mother, Mary Howe of Carlinville; brothers, Steven Howe of Carlinville and Chuck Howe of Springfield; and sister, Serra Howe of Bowling Green, Mo.

