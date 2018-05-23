Rogers signs to compete in track at Millikin

By Eric Becker

CARLINVILLE (May 24, 2018) – Max Rogers qualified for state in the triple jump and long jump his senior year at Carlinville High School.

It happened last Friday at the Litchfield Sectional, where he set a personal best leap in the long jump as well.

With one last competition left in his high school career coming up at Eastern Illinois University’s Class 1A state boys track and field meet, Rogers recently announced he will continue his track career at Millikin University in Decatur.

Rogers has competed in the long jump, triple jump and 100-meter dash his senior year at CHS. He is the son of Betsy and Chris Rogers.

“One big factor was the money,” said Max Rogers. “I got a really good deal. And the other thing was that I wanted to try college out and see how I can further my track career and I have big, high hopes and hopefully I can get those hopes.”

Rogers set a personal best record in the long jump just last week at the Litchfield Sectionals, when he leaped 21-feet-7.5 inches to qualify for state in that event.

His best leap in the triple jump came April 21 in Rochester, at 41-feet-10 inches.

In the 100-meters, he had a personal best of 11.47 in the South Central Conference Meet on May 1.

Those three events Rogers has participated in his senior year. In past years, he has been members of the 4 x 100 and 4 x 200 relay teams, as well as the 200-meter run.

“I have had one great high school track coach named Coach Garrison,” Rogers said. “I have had a very successful career. I went to state my sophomore year in the 4 x 100 relay, and that’s when I started out with the long jump and triple jump. My other years, I have gotten better in long jump and triple jump and I hope to go to state this year and place in state.”

In addition, Rogers was a main cog in the Carlinville football defensive scheme the past couple of years.

As a senior, Rogers had a team-high 108 tackles, 50 of which were solo. His eight sacks were also tops on the team for the quarterfinal playoff team.

In his junior year, Rogers had 70 tackles, 23 solo, with three and a half sacks for the state-runner up Cavaliers.

Max Rogers signed a letter of intent recently to continue his track and field career at Millikin University in Decatur. From left are his father, Chris Rogers, Carlinville head track and field coach Ken Garrison, Max Rogers and his mother, Betsy Rogers.