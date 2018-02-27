Roger M. DeWitt, 67

GILLESPIE (Feb. 27, 2018) – Roger Merle DeWitt, 67, of Gillespie, passed away at his residence, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018 at 7:47 a.m.

He was born March 24, 1950, in Litchfield, to Arthur Merle DeWitt & Maxine (Messerle) Dewitt Dunham. He married Vicki (Brown ) DeWitt on June 8, 1973 at the United Methodist Church in Gillespie.

He was an artist, musician and farmer and was a member of the American Paint Horse Association and Local 88 Musicians Union.

He is survived by his spouse, Vicki DeWitt of Gillespie; sibling, LouAnn (Bill R.) Heyen of Gillespie; step brother, Daniel (Cheryl) Dunham of Fla; step-sisters, Ruth Loveless of Carlinville; Joan (Dennis) Schuette of Staunton; Patty (Mark) Loveless of Carlinville; Peggy (Al) Bulla of Carlinville; brother-in-laws, Bob (Gayle) Frizzo of Gillespie, IL, Rick (Cheri) Frizzo of Raymond; Jim (Marge) Brown of Edwardsville; sister-in-law, Rita (Frank) Genetti of Carlinville; many nieces and nephews and many great nieces and great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may call from 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, March 3, 2018 at United Methodist Church, Gillespie. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at United Methodist Church, Gillespie at 12 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Norm Smith officiating.

Memorials may be made to Partnership for Educational Excellence District 7 for Roger DeWitt Scholarship for Art.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, IL is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolence may be left for the family at www.kravanyafuneral.com.