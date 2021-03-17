Rodger Ray Best

Rodger Ray Best, 71, passed away at 9:17 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Hillsboro.

Rodger is the son of Frederick Best and Ruth Lanette (Welch) Best. He was born on June 18, 1949, in Alton.

He married Karen Magdalene (Lueker) Best at St. Paulś Lutheran Church in Hamel, on March 29, 1975.

He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield, and was confirmed there.

He attended Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto, and Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville were he received a Bachelor’s Degree in

Education and worked as a special education teacher until his retirement. After retirement Rodger worked as a security guard for Monterey Mine outside Carlinville.

Rodger enjoyed hunting and spending time with his grandchildren.

Her is survived by his wife, Karen; a daughter, Jill Best (Zachery) Fenton; three grandchildren Addisyn Fenton, Ryder Fenton, Kale Fenton all of Mt. Olive, and a brother, Darrell (Lisa) Best of Shelbyville.

Services were on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield with Pastor Fred Kramer officiating.

Burial was at the Worden Cemetery in Worden.

Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church or School in Litchfield.

Becker and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at beckerandson.com.