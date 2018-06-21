Rock for the Vets concert held

By Sebastian Hitzelburger

CARLINVILLE (June 21, 2018) – Carlinville American Legion held its first “Rock for the Vets” event on Friday, June 15, with music from Cruise Control, Jamizon, and headliner Thunderstruck, an AC/DC cover band. The event was held to raise proceeds to benefit the American Legion.

Despite the hot weather, organizers said turnout for the event was good. When asked where the event could go from here, Augie Heinz, commander of the American Legion, said, “We had a good turnout but we would like to see more. We’re going to have it again in the fall. We hope to have a little cooler weather.”

Heinz also wanted to thank the community for all the support and encouraged people to check the American Legion Facebook page for dates in the fall.

The crowd rocks out while Thunderstruck covers a number of AC/DC hits at Friday’s Rock for the Vets event.