Robinson Bros. homecoming concert Oct. 5

Robinson Brothers Concert II committee members include (front row, from left) Joann Anderson, Jane Martin, Paula Endress, Kate Poirot, Jen Henrichs and Denise Timpe; and back, Tonya Flannery, Denise DeLaCruz, Nancy Hyam, Bill Borklund, Brian Guinn, Bill Montgomery, Meghan Hyam, Jan Meyers, Alisha Heyen and Melissa Leonard. Not pictured are Shayla Grosenheider, Sharon Cordani, Pat Aten, Maria Clark, Becky Bishop and Marilyn Pastrovich.

The HSHS St. Francis Foundation will host the Robinson Brothers Homecoming Concert II on Saturday, Oct. 5.

The Robinson Brothers, Robby and Rex, two of central Illinois’ rock ‘n’ roll legends, return to their native Litchfield accompanied by an all-star band. The theme of the event is ‘Our Hearts have always been in Litchfield.’

The Robinson Brothers are from Litchfield and graduated from Litchfield High School.

“It’s going to be an awesome event under the big top,” said Hospital President and CEO Jim Timpe. “It’s going to be a great time that you won’t want to miss.”

“We are honored that Robby and Rex are returning home again to graciously benefit our hospital,” said Paula Endress, director of philanthropy at the hospital. “They are bringing an all-star cast of their music industry friends. This is good news for all of our hearts.”

The event will be held outdoors beneath a large tent between the hospital and Litchfield Family Practice Center. Doors will open at 5:45 p.m. with the concert starting at 7 p.m.

HSHS St. Francis Hospital Foundation board chairperson and member of the concert committee, Joann Anderson thanked all committee members, Jane Martin, Paula Endress, Nancy Hyam, Meghan Hyam, Jen Henrichs, Denise Timpe, Jan Meyers, Denise DeLaCruz, Alisha Heyen, Kate Poirot, Bill Borklund, Bill Montgomery, Becky Bishop, Marilyn Pastrovich, Brian Guinn, Tonya Flannery, Melissa Leonard, Shayla Grosenheider, Sharon Cordani, Maria Clark and Pat Aten for their efforts.

“We are all looking forward to a magical night of spectacular music,” Anderson said.

Individual tickets are now available and include $100, and $200 seating locations within the tent. Tickets must be purchased in advance. No tickets will be sold at the door. The $200 ticket includes self-serve hors d’oeuvres with table seating and a concert t-shirt. The $100 ticket includes self-serve hors d’oeuvres buffet with no reserved seating. The concert will be held rain or shine underneath the tent. No refunds will be available and every person attending must purchase a ticket. Coolers, beverages and lawn chairs are not allowed.

There also are several sponsorship opportunities available for the event which includes some perks.

The Hearts of Gold sponsorship ($10,000) includes one prominent table seating for 10, served hors d’oeuvres and 60 drink tickets. This level receives verbal recognition at the event and in the program. They also receive a full-page ad in the program. Also included is an invitation to a pre-event reception with the musicians reserved event parking and 10 event t-shirts. Hearts of Gold sponsors also receive recognition on the hospital donor wall.

Blessed Hearts sponsors ($5,000) receive one table seating for 10, served hors d’oeuvres and 30 complimentary drink tickets. They will get verbal recognition at the event and one half-page ad in the program. It includes reserved event parking, 10 t-shirts and an invitation to the pre-event reception with the musicians. This sponsorship also receives recognition on hospital donor wall.

Brave Hearts sponsors ($2,500) receive one table seating for 10, served hors d’oeuvres, recognition in the event program, recognition on the hospital donor wall and 10 event t-shirts. They also have the opportunity to meet with the musicians at a pre-event reception.

Robby and Rex both have scores of mainstream music production credits. Robby Robinson is a keyboard whiz and Hammond organ artist with a career spanning 50 years. From Liza Minelli to Eddie Harris, “The Chicago Symphony Orchestra,” to Albert King, The Ventures, the Commodores and The Turtles. Robby is best known as the music director/keyboard- ist for Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons since 1978. Rex Robinson has more than 40 years’ experience playing the low notes and keeping the foundation for such superstars as Peggy Lee, The Beach Boys, Liza Minelli and The Four Tops, just to name a few. He played bass and sang bass for Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons for more than 20 years.

Other all-star band members for the Oct. 5, 2019 event will include:

Guest stars

Joey Dee is the “Godfather of the Twist.” Joey will be rocking Litchfield with his hits, including “The Peppermint Twist.”

Chris Montez brings his hit records, “Let’s Dance,” “The More I See You” and “Call Me,” to Litchfield for the first time.

Steve March-Torme is an extraordinary vocalist-recording artist who electrified Litchfield at the last Robinson Brothers Homecoming.

Travis Cloer is a Broadway star/recording artist who holds the honor of having played the role of Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys longer than any other actor.

Superstar Litchfield horn section

Tom “Bones” Malone, trombone, is one of the world-famous Blues Brothers, part of the Dave Letterman band for 25 years, Saturday Night Live, as well as in more than 1,000 records and 4,000 TV shows.

“Blue Lou” Marini, tenor sax, is another Blues Brother who’s also played with such legends as Eric Clapton, the Rolling Stones, Frank Zappa, James Taylor … and many more.

Doc Kupka, aka the “Funky Doctor,” has been the iconic baritone sax player in Tower of Power for 50 years. In addition, Doc has written most of their hits.

Bobby Burns, trumpet, rounds out the horn section, and is the current trumpet player for the superstar group Earth, Wind and Fire.

Band members

Chuck Wilson is a product of Litchfield and has been making music with Robby and Rex since they were all teenagers, back to the Far Cryse days. Chuck toured with Frankie Valli for years, singing and playing drums and percussion.

Fino Roverato is an awesome guitarist/singer who toured with Robby and Rex and Frankie Valli.

Craig Pilo is an amazing drummer who toured with Frankie Valli for 13 years. He played drums for the last Robinson Brothers Homecoming concert.

Concert and ticket information is available at the hospital’s website at stfrancis-litchfield.org on the hospital’s Facebook page and at www.facebook.com/RobinsonBrothersBand.