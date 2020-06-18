Robin Sue (Eller) Neely

Robin Sue (Eller) Neely, 63, died peacefully Thursday, May 21, 2020 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. She was born Jan. 31, 1957 to William and Margie (Bodoh) Eller in Carlinville.

Robin could often be found spending time with her grandchildren, working in her yard, tending to her dogs, working puzzles and reading. She also had a love of flea markets, crafts and collecting various items such as birdhouses, books, and antiques. She always enjoyed and looked forward to going on vacations and visiting new places. She especially adored raising Dakota, who she always referred to as “her boy.” Robin will be missed as a mother, mama, and sister, and will always be loved and remembered by her family.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Margie Carty; father, William Eller; brothers, Leroy, Bill, Terry, Mike and John Eller; and sister, Loretta Sneed.

Robin is survived by her daughters, Nichole (David) Boedecker of Carlinville, Melinda (Patrick) Miller of Girard and Dawn (Keith) Pointer of Carlinville; son, Dakota Neely of Carlinville; seven grandchildren, Dylan Thompson, Dusti Lynn, Rowdy England, Storm England, Kya Neely, Willow England and Kage Boedecker; sisters, Carol (Robert) Gooding and Connie Burcham, both of Carlinville.

A private family service occurred Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Heinz Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.