Roberta Miller, 90, of Springfield, formerly of Girard, passed away Monday afternoon, Feb. 25, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

Roberta was born July 12, 1928, in Girard a daughter of Robert and Fern (Wallace) Allen.

Roberta graduated from Girard High School with the class of 1947.

Roberta started her working career at Sangamo in Springfield. She retired in 2001 from the Illinois Department of Revenue as a tax specialist. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Girard and was a loyal and diehard fan of the Chicago Cubs.

Roberta was preceded in death by her parents; son, Robert Ray Harlow; brothers, Russell and Ray Allen; sisters, Thelma Harney and her last surviving sister, Dorotha Wright, who passed away the same day as Roberta.

Private graveside services will be conducted on Friday, March 1, at Girard Cemetery. She will be laid to rest next to her parents and brother in Girard Cemetery.

Roberta is survived by her daughter, Deborah Kay (Michael) Liles of Virden; son, Lyndon Clay Harlow of Springfield; daughter, Kathryn Marie (Mike) Rusciolelli of Springfield; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to A.L.S.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard, is in charge of arrangements.