Robert William Ninker

Robert William Ninker, 87, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Mason Pointe Assisted Living in Chesterfield, Mo.

Bob was born in St. Louis, Mo, on June 24, 1933, to the late Francis and Marie (Weiser) Ninker.

He married Mary Warner on Aug. 8, 1959, in Brighton.

He proudly served our country and was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean Conflict.

Prior to retirement, Bob was employed as the Executive Director of the Illinois Funeral Directors Association for 29 years. His favorite pass times include: reading, traveling, and yard work. He also had a love for the state of Florida, so much so that he and his wife moved there for 20 years, to Marco Island. He was a devoted, life-long Lutheran and enjoyed spending time with his family, above all else.

He is survived by his wife; two sons, William Scott Ninker of Steelville, Rob (Monica) Ninker of Marco Island, Fla: one sister, Carol (Al) Hofer of O’Fallon, Mo; two sister- in-laws, Janet (Leonard) Moore, Jean (Don) Thompson; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Alec David Ninker.

A visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton. Attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles and allow funeral home staff to usher groups of no more than ten at a time, in for visitation, due to Illinois Covid-19 Restrictions. Funeral service will be held virtually, via Zoom, at 1 p.m.

A public graveside service will be held, directly following the Zoom funeral service, at Brighton Cemetery.

Memorials in Bob’s memory may be made to the following The Alzheimer’s Support Network, 660 Tamiami Trail North, Suite 21. Naples, FL 34102 or Our Savior Lutheran Church and School, 2645 Old Jacksonville Road, Springfield, IL 62704

