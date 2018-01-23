Robert Twyman, 82

FLORIDA (Jan. 23, 2018) – Robert “Bob” Twyman, 82, formerly of Carlinville and Girard, passed away peacefully June 12, 2017, at his residence in Florida.

He was born Sept. 10, 1935, in Jerseyville, the son of Arthur and Evelyn Twyman of Girard. He married JoAnn (Young) Twyman on April 6, 1973; she survives.

Mr. Twyman graduated from Girard High School in 1953. He worked for the state of Illinois for many years and moved to Carlinville in the 1980s. He retired in 1991 and was then able to spend winters in his favorite place, Florida, where he loved warm weather, fishing, and his family. He and his wife are members of Zion Lutheran Church in Carlinville.

In addition to his wife, surviving are two sons, Bradley (Amy) Twyman of Troy and Robert (Elizebeth) Twyman of Atlanta, Ill.; three daughters, Tammy (John) Harvey of Arizona, Debbie Davis of Atlanta, Ill., and Leanne Hampton of Litchfield; three granddaughters, Amber, Ashley and Alyssa; five grandsons, Rich, Brady, Owen, Drew and Brock; four great-grandsons, Austin, Joel, Ethan and Cooper; and two great-granddaughters, Kenley and Addison.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service for friends and family will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 27, at Zion Lutheran Church in Carlinville.