Robert Michael “Mike” Ladendorf

Robert Michael “Mike” Ladendorf, 56, of Staunton, passed away at his residence on Thursday, June 17 at 5:15 a.m.

He was born September 23, 1964, in Des Plaines to Bob Ladendorf & Margie Mitchell.

He married Dorothea Eilleen (Moore) Ladendorf. She preceded him in death on August 16, 2019.

He was a steel worker for Cisco Steel, Carlinville. He enjoyed cars and sports.

He is survived by his mother, Margie Mitchell of Staunton, children, Justin (Caroline) Ladendorf of Des Peres, MO, Levi Ladendorf of Staunton, Kiley Ladendorf of Staunton, siblings, Larry Ledgerwood of Litchfield, William Ladendorf of Nashville, NC, Brenda Perry of San Antonio, TX, Donna Davis of Staunton.

Robert was preceded in death by his father, spouse, and son, Jade Michael Phillips.

No public services are scheduled. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie is in charge of the arrangements.