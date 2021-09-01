Robert M. Hopper

Robert M. “Bob” Hopper, 38, of Carlinville, passed away Thursday morning, Aug. 26, 2021 at his residence in Carlinville.

Bob was born on July 31, 1983 to David and Mary (Bock) Hopper in Litchfield.

He worked as a cook at several of the area restaurants in Carlinville including the Plaza Cafe.

Bob is survived by his parents, David and Mary Hopper of Carlinville; fiancee Victoria Wagstaff; three brothers, David M. Hopper (girlfriend Amy Handcock) of St. Joe, Brian Hopper of Carlinville, and Christopher Hopper (fiancee Ashley Drake) of Carlinville.

Bob was preceded in death by grandparents; Donald and Phyliss Hopper and Ralph and Dorothy Bock.

No services are planned at this time.

Memorials are suggested to the Macoupin County Animal Shelter.

Online condolences can be given at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is assisting the Hopper family.