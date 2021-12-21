Robert Lewis “Bob” Peyton

Robert Lewis “Bob” Peyton, 65, of Greenfield, formerly of Shipman, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 at his home in Greenfield.

Bob was born on Oct. 6, 1956 to Everett and Minerva (Cardiff) Peyton in Alton.

He married Traci McLaughlin on June 17, 1989 at the Shipman United Methodist Church.

Bob worked at M&M Service Company for 32 years before retiring.

His passions in life were his family and friends, hunting, fishing, and riding motorcycles. Bob was an avid St. Louis Blues fan.

Bob is survived by his wife of 32 years, Traci Peyton of Greenfield; two sons, Bryan (Tracy) Peyton of Yorkville, Christopher (Tiffany) Peyton of Shipman, and three grandchildren, Bentley, Corbin and Hailey.

He was preceded in death by his parents and older brother, William Peyton.

Visitation was held on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville.

Memorials are suggested to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Online condolences can be given at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.