Robert Lee Basso

Robert Lee Basso , 77, of Carlinville, passed away at his residence in Carlinville, on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

He was born July 25, 1943, in Litchfield, to James R. Basso and Julia (Wasylenko) Basso.

He married Kathryn Jane Konneker on May 11, 1968 in Carlinville.

He was a retired industrial sales engineer.

Robert was a member of the Air National Guard.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Basso of Carlinville; son, Doug (Ruby) Basso of Troy, MO; daughter, Laura (Marty) Mix of Litchfield; three grandchildren, Tayler Basso, Tia Basso, Kaylee Mix; two nephews, Ben, Eddie; niece, Vicki; and a brother, James R. Basso of Salem, MA.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents.

Robert will be cremated and no public services are scheduled at this time.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, in Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.