Robert L. Scott Sr., 70

CARLINVILLE (Jan. 29, 2018) – Robert L. Scott Sr., 70, of Carlinville passed away Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, at his residence in Carlinville.

Robert was born April 10, 1947, in Evanston, a son of Robert L. and Darlene (Walker) Scott.

Robert served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War.

Robert worked as a truck driver for Siever’s Trucking in Staunton, retiring in 2011. He loved his dogs, fishing, and old western movies.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Judith Jean Scott, in 2014; and brother, Paul Scott.

Friends may call on Wednesday, Jan. 31, from 5-6 p.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville. Burial will be in Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield.

Robert is survived by his son, Robert (Amber) Scott, Jr.; step-daughter, Wendy (Bugs) Walden of Carlinville; step-son, Jeff (Missy) Richie of Carlinville; seven grandchildren; and sisters; Kathy (Nick) Utley of Houston, Texas, Linda (Ed) Weaver of Carlinville, Pauline (Terry) Stogsdill of Glassford and Michelle (Harry) Michaelis of Carlinville.

Memorials may be made to Macoupin County T.A.I.L.S..

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, is in charge of arrangements.