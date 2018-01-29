Robert L. Scott Sr., 70

Robert L. Scott Sr., 70

CARLINVILLE (Jan. 29, 2018) – Robert L. Scott Sr., 70, of Carlinville passed away Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, at his residence in Carlinville.

Robert was born April 10, 1947, in Evanston, a son of Robert L. and Darlene (Walker) Scott.

Robert served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War.

Robert worked as a truck driver for Siever’s Trucking in Staunton, retiring in 2011. He loved his dogs, fishing, and old western movies.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Judith Jean Scott, in 2014; and brother, Paul Scott.

Friends may call on Wednesday, Jan. 31, from 5-6 p.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville. Burial will be in Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield.

Robert is survived by his son, Robert (Amber) Scott, Jr.; step-daughter, Wendy (Bugs) Walden of Carlinville; step-son, Jeff (Missy) Richie of Carlinville; seven grandchildren; and sisters; Kathy (Nick) Utley of Houston, Texas, Linda (Ed) Weaver of Carlinville, Pauline (Terry) Stogsdill of Glassford and Michelle (Harry) Michaelis of Carlinville.

Memorials may be made to Macoupin County T.A.I.L.S..

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, is in charge of arrangements.

Share

36 03:14PM 0 Obituaries

View on Facebook

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

12 hours ago

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

The American flag in Scottville flies proudly above the state’s bicentennial flag. The flag was raised simultaneously with flags throughout the state on Dec. 3 during as the start of Illinois’ 200th birthday celebration.

Illinois’ Bicentennial Commission announced in Dec. the kick off of a yearlong celebration of the state’s 200th birthday. A number of bicentennial events are being held, with the first being the unveiling of the bicentennial flag. It will be displayed at counties and municipalities throughout the state. Central to the celebration will be the “Born. Built & Grown” campaign which honors the “…tremendous people, places and things that make Illinois so enduringly strong, kind, and beautiful.” On Dec. 3, 1818, Illinois became the 21st state in the Union.
There will be many events throughout the state celebrating the bicentennial. Some of these are a Bicentennial Birthday Party at the United Center in Chicago, a route 66 motorcycle ride led by the governor, a signature legacy project titled #IllinoisProud where each county receives a $5,000 award and HONOR 200 where veterans who go above and beyond serving their communities will be honored. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

16 hours ago

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

It's time to TALK TO US!

What’s a fashion trend you would like to see return? ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

4 days ago

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

Due to a water main break Northwestern School District CUSD 2 is dismissing at 10 a.m. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share