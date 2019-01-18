Robert L. Nolan

Robert L. Nolan, 69, of Gillespie passed away at 8:06 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

He was born Sept. 24, 1949, in Litchfield to Lee Roy and Anna (Briskovich) Nolan. He married Frances (Olmsted) Valenti on May 14, 2005, in Gillespie; she survives.

Mr. Nolan served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He worked as a truck driver for Georgia Pacific and was a life member of Staunton VFW.

In addition to his wife, surviving are his children, Jennifer (Mark) Griffith of Springfield, Craig (Melissa) Nolan of Staunton, Melissa Nolan of Staunton, Kelly (Keith) Meyers of Staunton and David (Ciera) Valenti of Bunker Hill; grandchildren, Bradley Libbra, Karlie Libbra, Jacob Griffith, Morgan Nolan, Taylor Nolan, Lauren Ocepek, Lucas Ocepek, Kailyn Meyers, Kayce Meyers, Wyatt Valenti and Amelia Valenti; brother, Charles Nolan of Beverly Shores, Ind.; and mother-in-law, Elsie Olmsted Baldridge.

He was preceded in death by his parents; step-parents, Lawrence and Mildred Coatney; sister-in-law, Phylis Nolan; son, Michael Valenti; and sister, Sherril Nolan.

Visitation was held from 5-8 pm., Wednesday, Jan. 16, and 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 17, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie, with Brother Jared DePoppe officiating. Graveside services followed at 2 p.m. Thursday at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.