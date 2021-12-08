Robert L. “Bob” Bishop

Robert L. “Bob” Bishop, 81, of Glen Carbon, passed away in Sebring, FL, on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 at 8:13 am.

He was born March 4, 1940, in Gillespie, to Robert C. Bishop and Diana (Severn) Bishop.

He married Morene (Linton) Bishop on Nov. 14, 1959 in Gillespie. She preceded him in death on March 22, 2009.

He was retired after having worked in management telecommunications for AT&T.

Robert was a veteran of the US Navy.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Maryville and an avid bowler.

He is survived by his children, Derek (Malinda) Bishop of Yorkville, Darrin (companion, Jessica Wrinkle) Bishop of Liberty; grandchildren, Nathan (Cara) Bishop, Nicholas (Shinara) Bishop, Joshua Bishop, Jenna (companion, Dennis Higgins) Bishop, Julia Bishop; great-grandchildren, Harper Bishop, Vivienne Bishop, Gwendolyn Higgins, Ingrid Bishop and Estella Higgins.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and brother, George Bishop.

Visitation was held on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Maryville.

Funeral services were held on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Maryville.

Burial was at the Gillespie Cemetery, Gillespie.

Memorials are suggested to Parkinson’s Foundation or African Vision of Hope.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie was in charge of the arrangements