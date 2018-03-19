Robert J. Spencer, 78

LEESBURG, Fla. (March 19, 2018) – Robert John “Bob” Spencer, 78, of Leesburg, Fla., passed away Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Ocala, Fla.

He was born May 3, 1939, in Harvel to Avery and Louise Spencer. He married Mary Jane Priddle on May 21, 1960, in Carlinville, where they adopted two children, David and Monica.

The family moved to Winter Garden, Fla., in 1978. Mr. Spencer was a loving husband, father and active member of his community. He served as a Boy Scout leader in Winter Garden and was a past Grand Knight and a Fourth Degree Honor Guard for the Knights of Columbus.

Surviving are his son, David Allen Spencer of Fort McCoy, Fla.; daughter, Monica (Eric) Spencer Ramos of Rego Park, N.Y.; and sisters, Audrey Costello of Carlinville and Norma Daugherty of Springfield.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and sister, Martha Nimke.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 21, at St. Nicholas Church in Orlando, Fla.