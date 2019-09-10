Robert Homer

Robert Martin (Bob) Homer passed away peacefully Aug. 11, 2019, in his home of 54 years in San Jose, Calif. just one month before his 99th birthday.

He was born Sept. 30, 1920 in Carlinville to Edna Alice Chiles and Oliver Henry Homer. He had one younger brother, Howard Chiles Homes, and two half siblings, Ruth Ann Homer and William Warning Homer, who both preceded him in death.

Bob graduated from Carlinville High School in 1938. He attended Blackburn College for two years before beginning work in 1941 at Owens Illinois in Alton. In 1942, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and saw time in the European theater with the Quartermaster Corps. He was discharged in 1946 as a captain, then returned to work at Owens Illinois. In 1959, he was transferred to the OI plant in Portland, Ore. then was transferred to the San Jose, Calif. plant in 1965. He worked there as a personnel/cost control manager until his retirement in 1978.

He married longtime friend Elizabeth Strother “Bettie” Anderson May 31, 1947. She preceded him in death in 2018 at the age of 100 after 71 years of marriage. Together, they raised and are survived by six sons, Stephen C. (Beverly), James M. (Lou), Richard E. George R. (Vickie), Bruce A. and John V. (Frances); nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Bob (and Bettie) were active members of St. Francis Episcopal Church for 54 years. They traveled extensively throughout the U.S., much of it with their RV club. They went on cruises to Mexico, Alaska, the Caribbearn and Europe many times with the entire family.

Bob loved connecting with family. He has done extensive genealogical work on both sides of his family. Bob never stopped learning and communicating. He was on Facebook years before his sons and was a prolific letter writer. Bob was an excellent cook with a particular fondness for preparing (and consuming) baked goodies and sweets.

Bob made a positive impact on many lives. He was a prime example of the “Greatest Generation.”

A celebration of life memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Episcopal Church in San Jose, Calif.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the St. Francis Episcopal Church Memorial Fund, 1205 Pine Avenue, San Jose, CA 95125.