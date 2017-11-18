Robert A. Hammock, 61

CARLINVILLE (Nov. 18, 2017) – Robert A. Hammock, 61, of Carlinville passed away at 5:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, at his residence.

He was born Jan. 31, 1956, in Alton to Robert P. and Dixie (Vetter) Hammock.

Mr. Hammock was a veteran of the U.S. Army and U.S. Marines. He was retired after having been a general laborer for Granite City Steel.

Surviving are his children, April (Greg) Davidson of Wood River, Jennifer (Doug) North of Dorsey, Shawna (Cory) Semplowski of Gillespie and Casey (fiance Jason Griffin) of Wood River; eight grandchildren; brothers, Scott Hammock of Holiday Shores, Chet Hammock of Columbia and Matt Hammock of Alton; and sisters, Cindy McCarty of Rosewood Heights, Lisa Maleski of Texas and Shannon Webb of Roxana.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Tiffany Hammock. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 22, at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield.

Memorial visitation will follow from 3-6 p.m. at Gillespie Civic Center. Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie is in charge of the arrangements. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.