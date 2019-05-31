Robert H. Napier

Robert Henry Napier, 83, formerly of Springfield, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Carlinville Area Hospital.

He was born August 9, 1935, to Henry “Hank” and L. Maurine (Trimble) Napier. He married Donna K. Stillwagon on December 28, 1967, at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

Bob was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He was a respiratory therapist at St. John’s Hospital for 27 years, retiring in 1998. He was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Shipman, Elks Lodge 158, where he was Exalted Ruler from 1991 to 1992, Moose Lodge 1214 of Carlinville and American Legion.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carol Lynn Lee, and brother, James “Jim” Napier.

He is survived by his wife, Donna; daughters, Catherine “Cathie” D. Napier and Susan T. Napier; two grandchildren; one great-grandchild; siblings, C. Alan Napier, Mary E. Freeman and Marcie Spagenburger; and several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Gathering was held at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home, with Reverend John Lottes officiating. Inurnment followed in Camp Butler National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to: Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA), PO Box 1809, Merrifield, VA 22116 or Zion Lutheran Church, 238 Virginia St., Shipman, IL 62685.