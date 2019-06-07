Robert E. Gray

Robert E. “Bob” Gray, 79, of rural Girard, passed away Friday morning, May 31, 2019 at his residence in rural Girard, IL.

Bob was born on August 16, 1939 to Earl and Esther (Brueggeman) Gray in Brighton, IL. He graduated from Carlinville High School with the class of 1957. On October 25, 1997, Bob married Lynne Mancini at Boston Chapel Christian Church in Farmersville, IL.

Bob was a partner in Aladdin Steel, Inc. in Gillespie, IL. He was in charge of shipping and inventory within the steel company. Work was his favorite hobby. Bob was a member of First Christian Church in Girard. He loved fishing, woodworking, gardening, western movies and watching his children and grandchildren play sports.

Bob is survived by his wife, Lynne Gray of Girard, IL; two sons, Kevin (Elaine) Gray of Gillespie, IL and Shane (Josette) Gray of Lombard, IL; one grandson, Dane (Courtney) Gray; three granddaughters, Molly Gray, Ellen Gray and Isabelle Gray; two great grandchildren, Natalie and Lydia Gray, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings, Wesley Gray, Anna Marie Ferry, Marian McGuiggan and Leighton Gray.

Visitation as held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at First Christian Church in Girard. Funeral Services followed at the church with Pastor Rich McElfresh officiating.

Burial will take place in Girard Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church.