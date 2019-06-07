Robert E. Bell

Robert E. Bell, 69, of Gillespie, died at St. Francis Hospital, Litchfield, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 5:42 am.

Bell was born October 16, 1949, in Western Mound Township to Harvey Bell Sr. & Alta (McDonald) Bell. He married Linda Bell.

Bell was a retired welder.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, son, Robert E Bell, Jr, daughter, Carrie Anne Bell, granddaughter, Casey Costello, 6 brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his spouse, Linda Bell of Gillespie: children, Melinda Bell (spouse, Andrew Costello) of Hettick, Robin Bell of MO, Lisa Bell of Litchfield, Jesse (Stacey) Bell of Gillespie, Robert (Brittney) Bell of Litchfield; 12 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 7 brothers and sisters.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, IL is in charge of the arrangements.