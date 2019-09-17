Robert David Perry

Robert David Perry, 82, of Brighton, passed away at 7:26 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Alton.

He was born June 24, 1937, in Oxford, Mich., the son of the late Millard J. and Frances Alice (Hubell) Perry.

Robert served the country during the Korean War. He was a veteran of the United States Army.

On March 28, 1959, he married Beverly Ann Tuscany in Union Lake, Mich. She survives.

Prior to retirement, Bob worked as the vice president of Millers First Insurance Company. Bob enjoyed working with his hands, especially carpentry and building of all sorts. He would regularly sing during church services at the First United Methodist Church in Godfrey and would sing annually at Christmas Eve services there.

In addition to his wife, he will be greatly missed by two children, Dawn Marie Perry and Randy David (Deanne) Perry; two grandchildren, Benjamin and Nathaniel Perry; one brother, Earle (Shirley) Perry; one sister-in-law, Norma Tuscany; and one brother-in-law, Norman (Irene) Tuscany.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings, Betty Kollinger, Margarite Hoolihan and Barbara Jean Perry.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

A funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the First United Methodist Church in Godfrey, with Pastor Jay Hanscom officiating.

Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church in Godfrey. Online information and guestbook may be found at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com.