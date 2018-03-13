Robert C. Elberg, 92

GLEN CARBON (March 13, 2018) – Robert C. Elberg, 92, of Glen Carbon, formerly of Bunker Hill, passed away at 5:45 p.m., Saturday, March 10, 2018, at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon.

He was born Sept. 21, 1925, in Alton to Theodore and Nora (Schultz) Elberg. He married Margaret (Warr) Elberg on June 21, 1950, in Fosterburg; she survives.

Mr. Elberg was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served during World War II. He was a member of the American Legion of Bunker Hill and a deacon at New Beginnings Church in Bunker Hill.

In addition to his wife, surviving are his children, Rodger (Betsy) Elberg of Bunker Hill, Patricia (Tim) Howarth of Woodburn and Shelia (Danny) Russell of Alton; grandchildren, Christopher Elberg, Gwendolyn Marini, Rebecca Jackson, Robert Elberg, Dustin Elberg, Chandra Short, Alyssa Moore and Victoria Banghart; 20 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Donald Elberg; granddaughter, Zandra Elberg; brothers, Theodore Elberg and Rodney Elberg; and sister, Alvena Meredith.

Friends may call from 5-8 p.m., Wednesday, March 14, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 15, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Woodburn Cemetery in Woodburn.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

