Robert C. Elberg, 92

Robert C. Elberg, 92

GLEN CARBON (March 13, 2018) – Robert C. Elberg, 92, of Glen Carbon, formerly of Bunker Hill, passed away at 5:45 p.m., Saturday, March 10, 2018, at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon.

He was born Sept. 21, 1925, in Alton to Theodore and Nora (Schultz) Elberg. He married Margaret (Warr) Elberg on June 21, 1950, in Fosterburg; she survives.

Mr. Elberg was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served during World War II. He was a member of the American Legion of Bunker Hill and a deacon at New Beginnings Church in Bunker Hill.

In addition to his wife, surviving are his children, Rodger (Betsy) Elberg of Bunker Hill, Patricia (Tim) Howarth of Woodburn and Shelia (Danny) Russell of Alton; grandchildren, Christopher Elberg, Gwendolyn Marini, Rebecca Jackson, Robert Elberg, Dustin Elberg, Chandra Short, Alyssa Moore and Victoria Banghart; 20 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Donald Elberg; granddaughter, Zandra Elberg; brothers, Theodore Elberg and Rodney Elberg; and sister, Alvena Meredith.

Friends may call from 5-8 p.m., Wednesday, March 14, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 15, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Woodburn Cemetery in Woodburn.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Share

31 11:52AM 0 Obituaries

View on Facebook

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

10 hours ago

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

More information will be presented in the coming weeks, but today, March 13, 2018, the Illinois Appellate Court, 5th District reversed the Illinois Commerce Commission's decision to allow the Clean Line Energy's Grain Belt Express project its certificate to construct its transmission lines in Illinois.

The proposed project outlined a plan to connect wind farms in Kansas to a high voltage transmission line that would move power to the grid east of Illinois (and a few stops in Missouri along the way). The lines were proposed to cross Macoupin County near Scottville, Virden and Modesto. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

2 days ago

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

Tomorrow, Mach 13, the Hettick-Scottville Road between Palmyra Road and the Modesto -Scottville Road will be closed. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

5 days ago

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

Good Friday afternoon, all. The weekend is almost here. ITS TIME TO TALK TO US...What weird food combinations do you enjoy? ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share