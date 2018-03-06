Robert “Bob” Little, 78

CARLINVILLE (March 6, 2018) – Robert Eugene “Bob” Little, 78, of Carlinville, passed away, Tuesday morning, Feb. 27, 2018, at Carlinville Area Hospital.

A celebration of life service was held at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 3, 2018, at the United Methodist Church in Carlinville. Pastor Rex Hendrix and Reverend Cliff Woodman will be officiating. Burial was at Prairie Lawn Cemetery. Visitation was from 4 pm to 7 pm, Friday at the Carlinville United Methodist Church.

Those wishing to sign the online guestbook may do so at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.

Bob was born on Oct. 5, 1939, at the Macoupin Hospital in Carlinville, Illinois, to Truman and Ada (Whitby) Little. He graduated from Carlinville High School in 1957. On April 24, 1960, he married Donna (Arnett) Little at the Carlinville United Methodist Church.

Bob worked for Prairie Farms and the Carlinville National Bank. He retired from the bank with 30 years of service in 1999. Bob also served in the Air National Guard #170 Tactical Fighter Squadron and was on active duty during the Berlin Crisis. Bob was an avid water skier, boater, golfer and woodworker. Bob was a member of the following organizations: Plainview Masonic Lodge #461, the Carlinville United Methodist Church, Guy Baird American Legion Post #554, the Carlinville Country Club and a past member of the Carlinville Lions Club and served as a past treasurer. Bob owned four boats, and in his younger days, he would always water ski on April 15. He also enjoyed traveling with Donna. One of his favorite trips was to the Ozarks, taking the entire family.

Bob is survived by his wife, Donna; daughters, Kathy (Charlie) Smith, Linda (Larry) Snyder and Janet (Jim) Roth; and three grandchildren, Megan Roth and her fiancé Ryan Loyet, Jessica Roth and Brandon Roth; a brother Alan B. Little (Bethe); and sister-in-law Karen Arnett; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Truman and Ada Little; his in-laws Lorrin and Viola Arnett; a sister-in-law Donna Sue (Alexander) Little; and a sister-in-law Elaine (Arnett) Crain.

Memorials may be made to the PTO (Carlinville Public Schools Milk Fund and the Carlinville United Methodist Church college scholarship program.

Pallbearers: Alan Little, John T. Boehm, Kurt Boehm and Dennis Boehm, Richard Hammann and Greg Hammann. Honorary Pallbearers: Brandon Roth, Ryan Loyet, Fred Grush, Robert Alan Little, Dave Hurley and John Koster.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.