Rives part of national championship bowling team

BUFFALO, N.Y. (March 29, 2018) – The Highland Cougar men’s bowling team won the 2018 NJCAA national championship.

Highland Community College is located in Freeport. The title is the first men’s or women’s championship of any sport in school history for the Cougars.

The NJCAA National Championship tournament was held at Airport Lanes, in Buffalo, N.Y. March 2-3.

The team competed in Singles, Doubles, Team and Baker Style.

Highland finished with a total of 12,849 total pins over Ancilla College’s 12,823. The 2017 NJCAA National Champions, Iowa Central, finished 3rd with 12,808.

Highland was the 2017 NJCAA national runner-up.

Members of the NJCAA National championship men’s bowling team, front row, from left, are: Bryce Rives (Carlinville), Bailey Luy, Gary Ramey, Evan Jaros. Back row: Assistant Coach Thomas Endress, Larry Tripamer III, Jared Johnson, Bryce Lawson, Trace Ermey and Head Coach Kris Beach