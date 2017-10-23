Rita M. Stoecker, 92

GILLESPIE (Oct. 23, 2017) – Rita Marie Stoecker, 92, of Gillespie passed away at 4 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, at St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield.

She was born Jan. 8, 1925, in Pana to John and Evelyn Borgic of Assumption. She married Wilbert H. Stoecker on Feb. 1, 1948, in Hillsboro; he preceded her in death on Jan. 30, 1992.

Mrs. Stoecker had worked at Allis Chalmers Company in Springfield and St. Francis Hospital as a switchboard operator; she was a homemaker and spent her life working on the family farm. She was a member of Ss. Simon and Jude Church in Gillespie and an active member of the Macoupin County Pork Producers.

Surviving are her children, Virginia (Dave) Gruenenfelder of Litchfield, Lorraine (Brian) Murphy of Cary, N.C., and Lyle (Dawn) Stoecker of Litchfield; grandchildren, Ryan (Makenzie) Gruenenfelder of Springfield, Jeremy Gruenenfelder of Greenville, S.C., Bethany (Tim) Szczepanski of Northridge, Calif., Brad (Nikki) Stoecker of Litchfield, Jeff (Brittany) Stoecker of Gillespie, Olivia (Matt) Sims of Cary, N.C., and Sara Murphy of Sanford, N.C.; great-grandchildren, Derek Gruenenfelder, Kendall Gruenenfelder, Hanley Stoecker, Chase Stoecker, Makenzie Stoecker, Payton Sims and Noah Sims; brother, Wayne Borgic of Taylorville; and sister-in-law, Martha Borgic of Taylorville.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Darrell Borgic and Erval (Betty) Borgic; and sister-in-law, Clara Borgic.

Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until services at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 24, at Ss. Simon and Jude Church in Gillespie. Burial will be in Gillespie Cemetery. Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Adopt-A-Pet of Benld or Partnership for Educational Excellence District 7.

