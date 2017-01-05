The right Price in holiday tournament

By Eric Becker

While Hillsboro won the boys division of the Carlinville Holiday Tournament Thursday night, Nick Price of Gillespie was breaking records.

Price broke a 40-year-old record for points in a single game, scoring 42 in the Miners 72-69 victory in overtime against Mt. Olive in the third place game.

Mt. Olive led 16-10 after one quarter but the Miners had a three-point lead late when Joey Baum tied the game with a three-point make with four-tenths of a second left in regulation.

That forced overtime, in which Price was able to get the single-game point record of 42, supplanting Terry Bruckert of Bunker Hill’s 41-point performance in 1976.

Price also had 129 points for the tournament, which is also a new tournament record. Michael Tisdale of Riverton had the prior record of 118 points.

Additionally, Price’s 16 free throw attempts against Bunker Hill was a tournament record, supplanting the 1992 record of 14 set by Carrollton’s Blake Cunningham.

For the tournament, Price made 39 free throws, setting the mark of 32 which was set by Sean Boente of Carlinville in 2005.

Tate Wargo added 11 points and Daniel Dobrino had 10 for the Miners.

Mt. Olive got 19 points from Ethan Swenson, 15 from Baum, 14 from Roger Conlee and 11 from Nick DeVries.

Championship

Hillsboro 41, Bunker Hill 28

The Hiltoppers entered the tournament with a losing record but leaves with a winning one after knocking off Bunker Hill in the championship game Thursday night.

The Toppers jumped out to a 15-5 lead after a quarter and 25-14 at halftime. They slowly pulled away in the second half.

Steven Fenske had 10 points for Hillsboro. Bunker Hill got eight points each from Austin Yates and Chase Williams.

The boys all-tournament team included Price of Gillespie, Williams and Sellars of Bunker Hill, Fenske and Drake Paden of Hillsboro, and Swenson and DeVries of Mt. Olive.

Seventh place game

EAWR 56, Litchfield 50

The Oilers hit some late free throws and fended off a Litchfield comeback attempt in the seventh place game.

Trailing 39-25 entering the fourth quarter, the Purple Panthers scored 25 points in the fourth quarter but came up short.

Jake Roustio scored 14 points; Justin Englar added 11 and Joel Biesk 10 for East Alton-Wood River.

Alex Bishop had 12 points to lead Litchfield.

Wednesday’s Games

Hillsboro 48, EAWR 33

The Toppers finished pool play at 3-0 as they raced out to a 16-4 lead after a quarter and never looked back in besting the Oilers.

Fenske scored 22 points and Drake Paden added eight points for the Toppers.

Roustio and Hunter Hall had nine each for EAWR.

Staunton 47, Litchfield 33

Staunton snapped a nine-game losing streak, avenging a 12-point loss to the Purple Panthers earlier in the month with a 14-point win on Wednesday in the tournament.

Staunton got a late first-quarter three-pointer from Ryan Billings in taking a 10-8 lead after one quarter.

Litchfield held the lead for most of the second quarter, but a Brady Kinder layup gave Staunton a 20-19 halftime lead.

Litchfield continued to hang around, trailing 27-24 when the Bulldogs got three-point makes from Eric Hasquin and Kinder to end the quarter. Litchfield trailed 33-24 entering the fourth quarter.

Staunton scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter to pull away and end the losing streak with a strong second half.

Billings and Kinder both had 14 points for Staunton, which was 17 of 50 shooting from the field and seven of 13 at the foul line with 10 turnovers.

Cam Morris had nine points for Litchfield, which was 10 of 39 from the field, 13 of 21 at the foul line with 17 turnovers.

Bunker Hill 62, Gillespie 55

In a winner-take-all game for the Red Pool title, Bunker Hill would fend off the Miners Wednesday evening, sending the Minutemen to the championship game.

The Minutemen sprinted out to a 17-11 lead after one quarter, but the Miners closed to within 27-26 at halftime and 42-41 entering the fourth quarter.

Bunker Hill missed 14 foul shots in the game but were able to get enough scoring to fend off Gillespie.

Sellars scored 20 points; Williams had 18 and Austin Yates 11 for Bunker Hill, which made eight three-point field goals in the game.

Price had 28 points, including four three-pointers, for the Miners. Wargo finished with 11 for Gillespie.

Other Tournaments

At Bloomington

Southwestern’s boys team embarked in the State Farm Boys Classic at Bloomington-Normal last week.

On Wednesday, the Piasa Birds jumped out to an early lead and cruised to a 59-50 win over Peoria Christian in a consolation bracket quarterfinal.

Southwestern scored the game’s first nine points and led 20-8 after one quarter, 27-21 at halftime and 41-29 through three quarters of play.

A balanced offensive attack had Collin Baumgartner leading the way with 17 points. Justin Bailey added 14 points, while Ben Lowis had 12 points and eight rebounds. Caden Heyen had 10 points and six assists.

On Thursday, the Piasa Birds lost twice in consolation bracket play to finish off the tournament.

Against El Paso-Gridley, Southwestern fell behind 19-8 after a quarter and never recovered in a 62-50 loss. El Paso led 31-24 at the half then broke free with a 17-9 third quarter spurt.

Baumgartner had 21 points and seven rebounds, while Brock Seymour had eight points and four assists. Ben Lowis added nine rebounds and five points.

Southwestern lost later in the day to Illinois Valley Central out of Chillicothe, 48-46.

IVC led 12-7 after a quarter. Southwestern battled and took a 32-31 lead to the fourth quarter but could not hold on for the win.

Baumgartner had 18 points and five rebounds, while Caleb Robinson added 10 points. Lowis had 10 rebounds and nine points for the Piasa Birds (8-6).

At Waverly

North Mac lost in a consolation quarterfinal on Wednesday to Springfield Lutheran, 50-47.

The Panthers finished 1-2 at the Waverly tournament.

Lutheran led by eight after a quarter but North Mac was able to tie the game 33-33 entering the fourth quarter before falling by three.

Zayne Langellier had 19 points and Sam Mount had 10 for the Panthers.