Rides open June 26th

For the fourth consecutive year, Swyear Entertainment will provide the carnival rides at the Macoupin County Fair.

From Wednesday, June 26, through Saturday, June 29, fair admission is $10 per person. This includes unlimited rides. There is no charge for parking.

The carnival opens at 5:30 p.m. each night from Wednesday through Saturday.

The Kids Corner is open Wednesday through Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m.