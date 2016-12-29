Ridens chosen as featured student artist

Josh Ridens, a fourth-grader at Carlinville Intermediate School and son of Tiffany Martin of Carlinville, was recently selected as the 2016 Featured Student Artist in a contest offered through Mid-State Special Education. His holiday drawing of Santa Claus was featured on ornaments that were given to employees.

Ridens was presented with a glass ornament imprinted with the drawing and awarded the grand prize.

Runners-up in the contest were Amanda Richardson, a Carlinville High School junior and the daughter of Maude Pocklington of Carlinville, for her drawing of a lighted Christmas tree with presents; and Blaine Atterberry, a preschool student at Carlinville Intermediate School and the son of Angela Atterberry of Chesterfield, for his Christmas tree with ornaments. Their artwork was featured in a holiday card for staff.

On a rotating basis, students served by Mid-State Special Education Montgomery County/Carlinville Region — from the Carlinville, Hillsboro, Litchfield and Panhandle school districts — are asked to submit holiday artwork to contribute to the holiday items given in appreciation for staff dedication to the students they serve. A total of 21 students from Carlinville CUSD 1 submitted a drawing for the contest. Artwork from several students was included in the holiday card, and all the students received a treat for participating.