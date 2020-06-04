Ricki Lynn Jackson

Ricki Lynn Jackson, 10, of Mt. Olive died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at 1:40 p.m. at her residence in Mt. Olive.

She was born April 15, 2010 in Litchfield to Denise Hegel.

In addition to her mother, survivers include a brother, Matthew J. Bowman of Mt. Olive and sister, Taylar M. Costello of Mt. Olive; maternal grandfather: John Hegel of Mt. Olive, maternal grandmother, Rita Hegel of Mt. Olive.

She was preceded in death by her great-grandmothers, Leona Machuga and Norma Fritzsche.​

​A private family graveside service and burial was held Friday, June 5, 2020 Chapman Cemetery.Mt. Olive, with the Rev. Frank Crossin​ officiating.

Memorials are encouraged to be made to the family, c/o Becker & Son Funeral Home, 221 South Poplar Street, Mt. Olive, IL 62069​.​

Becker & Son Funeral Home, Mt. Olive, was in charge of arrangements.​