Ricki Lynn Jackson
Ricki Lynn Jackson, 10, of Mt. Olive died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at 1:40 p.m. at her residence in Mt. Olive.
She was born April 15, 2010 in Litchfield to Denise Hegel.
In addition to her mother, survivers include a brother, Matthew J. Bowman of Mt. Olive and sister, Taylar M. Costello of Mt. Olive; maternal grandfather: John Hegel of Mt. Olive, maternal grandmother, Rita Hegel of Mt. Olive.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandmothers, Leona Machuga and Norma Fritzsche.
A private family graveside service and burial was held Friday, June 5, 2020 Chapman Cemetery.Mt. Olive, with the Rev. Frank Crossin officiating.
Memorials are encouraged to be made to the family, c/o Becker & Son Funeral Home, 221 South Poplar Street, Mt. Olive, IL 62069.
Becker & Son Funeral Home, Mt. Olive, was in charge of arrangements.