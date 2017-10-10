Rickey R. Morehead, 68

BLYTEVILLE, Ark. (Oct. 10, 2017) – Rickey R. Morehead, 68, of Blytheville, Ark., passed away Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, at Baptist East in Memphis.

He was born in Litchfield to Charles L. and Mildred Maxine (Ruyle) Morehead.

Mr. Morehead was a retired Master Sergeant of 20 years in the U.S. Air Force in various management and supervisory positions within a customer service-oriented organization Air Weather Service. He served as supervisor of daily operations of base weather stations both in and out of the United States. After retirement from the Air Force, he worked for Eaker Air Force Base Civil Engineering lawn maintenance and Blythebille Gosnell Regional Airport Authority. He received the Air Force Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal with one silver oakleaf cluster, Overseas Short Tour Ribbon with one oakleaf cluster, Longevity Service Award Ribbon with four oakleaf clusters, and Training Ribbon. He also received a National Defense Service Medal and NCO Professional Military Education Graduate Ribbon. He was an active member of American Legion Post 24 of Blytheville for 30 years and a member of Moose Lodge 1216 of Carlinville since 1981.