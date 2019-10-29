Rick Tarro

Rick Tarro, 71, of Decatur, formerly of Benld, passed away Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018 at his residence.

Rick was born Sept. 25, 1947 in Wyandotte, Mich., the son of James Richard and Roseann Amelia (Florian) Tarro. He married Jeannette Kay Wimberly on March 8, 1969 in Benld.

Jeannette passed away June 7, 2019. Rick was a 1965 graduate of Gillespie High School and SIU-Edwardsville. Rick served in the U.S. Army from 1969-1971. He worked for the I.R.S. from 1973-1979.

In 1980, he became a C.P.A. and C.V.A. while with Keller, Disbrow, Morrison, Tarro and Lively. He then became a partner with S. G. Sikich. Rick loved to play golf, and was a fan of the University of Illinois football and basketball teams. He was a member of the C. P. A. society, Illinois C. P. A. society and the Sertoma Club. Rick is survived by his brothers, Kent (wife Susan) Tarro of Gillespie; Dennis (wife Kathy) Tarro of Gillespie; mother, Roseann, nieces and nephews, Eric, Adam, Miranda and Mikayla Tarro, and several cousins. Rick was preceded in death by his father.

Friends may call on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at SS Simon and Jude Church, Gillespie.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at SS Simon and Jude Church, Gillespie.

Inurnment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Gillespie. Memorials may be made to the Coal Country Sports Complex Foundation. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.