Rick Reznicek, 50

CARLINVILLE (April 10, 2018) – Rick “Rezzy” Reznicek, 50, of Carlinville passed away Friday afternoon, April 6, 2018, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

Rick was born on July 28, 1967, to Edward W. and Barbara (Duncan) Reznicek in Springfield.

Rick was an auto mechanic in the Carlinville area for many years. He was an ironworker for Local 46 in Springfield for a short time between mechanic jobs.

Rezzy was a member of Carlinville Moose Lodge 1216 and Sons of the American Legion Guy Baird Post 554; member and past committeeman of the Carlinville Chapter of Whitetails Unlimited; and a member of Quail Forever. He loved water skiing, boating, hunting and fishing, and gardening.

Rick is survived by his mother, Barbara Reznicek of Girard; companion, Mary Bray of Carlinville; two daughters, Brooke Ruyle and Kaitlyn Brockmiller, both of Carlinville; brother, Tom (fiancée, DeAnn Grigsby) Reznicek of Raymond, two nephews, Tommy and Lucas Reznicek of Raymond; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Rick was preceded in death by his father, Edward W. Reznicek, on Nov. 8, 2017.

Visitation will be held Friday, April 13, from 4-7 p.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 14, at 10 a.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, with Deacon Denny Baker officiating. Burial will take place in the Prairie Lawn Cemetery in Carlinville at a later date.

A meal for family and friends will be served immediately following the funeral service at the American Legion hall, located at 554 Ramey Street in Carlinville. The Carlinville Chapter of Whitetails Unlimited are organizing the meal, and anyone who is preparing a dish should contact Darian Donner at the Glass Cutters, (217) 854-4488.

Memorials are suggested to either Macoupin County T.A.I.L.S. or Concord Primitive Baptist Church.

Online condolences can be given at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.