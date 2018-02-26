Richard W. Kinser, 88

CARLINVILLE (Feb. 26, 2018) – Richard William “Bill” Kinser, Sr., 88 Years, of Carlinville, passed away Friday evening, Feb. 23, 2018 at Carlinville Area Hospital in Carlinville.

Richard was born on Jan. 6, 1930 to Guy and Helen (Rawe) Kinser at the home of his grandparents in Greenfield. He graduated from Greenfield High School with the class of 1948. On Dec. 1, 1951, he married Betty B. Thiele in St. Louis, Mo. Together they raised 4 children. She preceded him in death on Oct. 16, 1987. Bill served in the US Navy Reserve. He later married Helen Murdock at the Carlinville First Assembly of God Church on Dec. 10, 1988, and she survives.

Bill was a millwright for Continental Can Company in St. Louis, Mo. for 37 years, retiring in 1986. He was a member of Carlinville First Assembly of God Church, the steel workers union, Macoupin County Farm Bureau, and the Macoupin County Historical Society. Bill was involved with Compassionate Friends and the Marriage Encounter Group. He loved gardening, reading, traveling, and being with his family. He and Helen loved attending southern gospel concerts. Bill was also a member of the local ROMEO’s.

Richard is survived by his wife Helen, son, Richard William (Denise) Kinser, Jr. of Brighton; daughter, Debbie Sue (Brian) Bangert of Brighton; daughter-in-law, Carol Ann Kinser of Alton; 9 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 2 step great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; 1 step great-great granddaughter; brother, Guy Kinser, Jr. of Greenfield; sister, Jane (Bud) Dorethy of Colchester; sisters-in-law, Donna Kinser of Austin, Tx. and Rose Crites of St. Charles, Mo.; several nieces and nephews.

Richard was preceded in death by parents, first wife, Betty B Kinser, sons, Gary Lynn in 1983 and Gregory Curtis Kinser in 2017, and brother, Russell Kinser.

Visitation was held Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, from 4 – 7 pm at Carlinville First Assembly of God Church, 18772 Rt.4, Carlinville, IL.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, at 10 am at the Carlinville First Assembly of God Church, with Rev. Steve Schmidt, officiating.

Burial took place in the Brighton Cemetery, Brighton.

Memorials are suggested to either the Carlinville First Assembly of God Church or the Macoupin County Historical Society.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.

