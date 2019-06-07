Richard A. Stankoven

Richard “Dickie” Andrew Stankoven passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, in Sumpter, SC.

Dick was born January 23, 1941 in Litchfield, IL. Beloved husband of Evelyn (Evie) Holden for 57 years.

Dick was the grandson of Richard and Anna Hayes, with whom he spent much of his young life living with in Wilsonville. The beloved son of Dorothy Marie Hayes and Dominic “Slim” Stankoven.

He was preceded in death by brother Donald Stankoven, and sisters Darlene (Jim) Manalia, and Alvena “Peachie” (Bob) Young, (Denny) Bruckert.

Dick was the cherished son-in-law of Edwin and Alice Holden of Gillespie, and brother-in-law of Sandy and Ron Skeldon. He was the nephew of Bill (Florence) Hay, Betty Vannucci, and Elmer (Maryann) Hay. Beloved uncle of Alan Dale (Kelley) and Robert (Tina) Young, Lonnie (Rhonda) and Ronald Manalia, Shanna Bruckert, and Brandy (Dan) Fisher and great uncle of 5 nieces and 1 nephew. He left behind many cousins and great friends all across the country.

Dick and Evie lived in Gillespie until 1992 when they moved to South Carolina. He was a retired coal miner and served his nation as an Army Combat Engineer. He was a father figure, mentor and friend to all who knew him. Dick enjoyed life to the fullest and was always willing to help anyone who needed him.

Kravanya Funeral Home Gillespie will hold a private memorial at a later date for family.