Richard N. Stierwalt

Richard N. Stierwalt, 78, of Mt. Clare died at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 at 9:12 p.m.

He was born May 25, 1942, in Gosport, Ind. to Raldo Stierwalt and Katherine (Anderson) Stierwalt. He married Dorothy (Culver) Stierwalt in Mt. Olive in 1965. Richard was a veteran of the U.S. Army after having served two years in the Vietnam War. He was retired after having been in charge of the emission control for Granite City Steel Co. for 35 years. He was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church where he served as an usher. Richard was a lifetime member of the VFW and K of C Council of Gillespie. He was a volunteer for the Gillespie Caring Center, Meals on Wheels and American Red Cross where he was coordinator. He also enjoyed spending time with his family. Richard’s love for playing basketball was shown throughout his school years and in his senior year, he scored the most points in the state of Illinois.

He is survived by his spouse, Dorothy Stierwalt of Mt. Clare; son, Jeff Stierwalt of Gillespie; brother, Max Stierwalt of St. Petersburg, Fla. and several nieces and nephews.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jerry Stierwalt, Joe Stierwalt; and sister, Wanda Gipson.

Private services will be held at Mt. Olive Cemetery where Fr. Michael Haag will officiate and military rites will be conducted.

Memorials are suggested to Adopt-A-Pet, American Cancer Society, Gillespie Caring Center or Donor’s Choice.

Those wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.