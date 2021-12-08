Richard L. LaFuria

Richard L. LaFuria, 75, of Plainfield, passed away on Oct. 27, 2021.

He was born on Sept. 25, 1946 in Litchfield, to the late Louis and Leona (Bostic) LaFuria.

Richard was a Master Sergeant for the United States Air Force, entering the service in June 1964 and retiring in June 1984 after 20 years.

He was a member of the Plainfield Masonic Lodge #653.

He is survived by his wife, Ynema M. LaFuria of Plainfield; children, Scott Richard LaFuria (Julianne) Mount Olive, Christopher David LaFuria Donaldson, Tammy Rackard (Tim) Puxico, Missouri; stepson, Christopher Bowling; grandchildren, Kira Buzick, Jake Buzick, Beth Cherry, Ashlynn Battoe, Trevor Buzick and Memphis LaFuria, 11 great grandchildren; step grandchildren, Joshua Bowling, Jourdan Bowling Hagedorn, Brandon Bowling, Lauren Bowling; and two step great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his step son Chad Bowling.

Visitation and funeral services will be held at Becker and Son Funeral Home in Mt. Olive, on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, from 1 – 2 p.m. Reverend Nancy Hubert will officiate.

Military Rites by the Staunton Military Honor Guard will take place at the Union Miners Cemetery. A lunch will follow at the Zion Lutheran Church Hall in Mt. Olive, Illinois.

Becker and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Anyone wanting to leave an online condolence may do so at beckerandson.com.