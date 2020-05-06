Richard A. Kube

Richard A. Kube, 78, of Benld died at Missouri Baptist Medical Center, St. Louis, Mo. Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 5:35 p.m.

He was born Aug. 12, 1941, in Granite City to Edward Kube and Catherine (Hrysko) Kube.

He married Helen (Ahrling) Kube Nov. 26, 1966 in Alton. She preceded him in death Dec. 25, 1986. He then married Patricia (Ray) Berner Kube July 15, 2000 in Edwardsville.

He worked in capital investment. Richard was a member of the Buckeye Club and St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Staunton.

He is survived by his spouse, Patricia Kube of Benld; son, Dr. Richard A. Kube II (Ann) of Peoria; daughter, Monica Kalman (William) of Germantown; stepchildren, Christopher Berner of Oregon, Robert Berner (Cindy) of Kirkwood, Mo. and Kathryn Waldemer (Dan) of Kirkwood, Mo.; grandchildren, Helaina Kalman, Hunter Kalman, Clare Kube, Katherine Kube and Richard Kube; siblings, Edward Kube (Sonny) of Eagarville; and Kenneth Kube of St. Charles, Mo.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents and first spouse. Family services will be held with burial in Benld Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Staunton.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.