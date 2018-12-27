Richard H. Graham

Richard H. Graham, 49, of rural Medora passed away Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, at his residence.

He was born Jan. 15, 1969, in Alton to William Henry and Dale Lee (Randolph) Graham. He married Tammy Bowman on June 28, 1997, in Carlinville; she survives.

In addition to his wife, surviving are three children, Matthew Cunningham, Taylor Graham and Nick Graham; and a sister, Deanna (Lloyd) Meffert.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Henry and Frances (Crouch) Graham and Cliff and Alice (Kahl) Randolph.

Private family graveside services will be held, followed by a celebration of life for everyone at a later date. Gent Funeral Home is in charge of cremation.

Memorials may be made to BJC Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 957421, St. Louis, MO 63195 or Carlinville ClayBusters, 302 S. 3rd St., Girard, IL 62640.

