Richard F. Alward

Richard F. “Dick” Alward, 72, of Shipman passed away Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2019, at 2 p.m. at home after a lengthy battle with cancer.

He was born March 12, 1946, in Carlinville to Lester W. and Neiline F. “Sally” (Salzman) Alward. He married Kathryn (Crone) Alward on June 25, 1971, in Jerseyville; she survives.

Mr. Alward was a life-long farmer who enjoyed caring for livestock (especially his flock of sheep), playing guitar, dancing, camping and gardening.

In addition to his wife, surviving are two daughters and a son-in-law, Lisa Alward of Shipman and Joan (Mark) Alward-Morris of Alton; son, Richard Daniel Alward of Shipman; two grandchildren, Hannah Morris and Noah Morris; and a sister, Patti Alward-Johnson of Lockport.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Dick Johnson.

Visitation was held Sunday, Jan. 20, from 4-8 p.m. at Targhetta Funeral Home in Brighton, with a prayer service at 4 p.m. Funeral services were held Monday, Jan. 21, at 10 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Brighton, with Fr. Bill Kessler officiating. Burial was in St. Denis Catholic Cemetery in Shipman.

Memorials may be made to St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Fight the Fight, or St. Denis Catholic Cemetery.