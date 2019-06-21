Richard D. Micetic

Richard David Micetic, 67, of Alpharetta, Ga, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Wellstone Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Ga.

He was born Apr. 26, 1952, in Chicago, the son of John T. and Delores Ruzic Micetic. He married Janice Reeve on July 19, 1975, in Chicago and she survives.

He is also survived by two sons, Jeffrey Brian Micetic of Alpharetta, Ga., and Scott Alan Micetic of Springfield; sisters Marge (Charles) Moody and Patricia (Gerald) Luzi; and brothers Robert, Donald (Anne), Michael (Cathy), James, and Thomas (Maureen) Micetic, all of the Chicago area, and brother Gerald (Nice) Micetic of Paradise Valley, Ariz.; and three generations of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother John Micetic.

Micetic held various occupations over the years, including teaching, management and supervisory positions with McDonald’s, as well as customer service positions with telcom companies. He was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Atlanta, Ga., where he sang in the choir for many years. He was a 1974 graduate of Blackburn College in Carlinville. Rick loved his family, a friendly game of poker and fishing with his brothers in Texas.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at noon Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Saints Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Carlinville, with burial at Moore Cemetery in rural Carlinville. The family will meet friends from 11 a.m. to noon at the church prior to the service.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of the arrangements.