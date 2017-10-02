Richard D. Abney, 80

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (Oct. 2, 2017) – Richard D. Abney, 80, of Cape Coral, Fla., formerly of Gillespie and Carlinville, passed away Friday, Sept. 15, 2017.

He was born Aug. 20, 1937, at St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield to Otto and Jennie (Burns) Abney. He married Edna Gotcher on Dec. 22, 1956; she survives.

Mr. Abney graduated from Gillespie High School in 1955. He attended Class A Machinists Mate school at Great Lakes Naval Training Center, graduating at the top of his class. He served aboard the USS Tingey DD-539, a 2,100-ton class destroyer, then aboard the USS Prairie, a destroyer tender, for the duration of his enlistment. He worked as a store clerk at a Kroger in Springfield, then completed a three-year meat cutter’s apprenticeship at Kroger and Tri-City Grocery Company, later becoming a journeyman meat cutter. On April 7, 1975, he took a job as an underground miner with Monterey Coal Company; he retired from the mine in February 1997. He and his wife moved to Inverness, Fla., in August 1997 and later to Cape Coral, Fla., where they have lived for many years.

In addition to his wife, surviving are his daughter, Becky (Todd) Koller; two grandsons; and two great-grandchildren, all of Carlinville.

