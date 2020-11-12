Richard Allen Fuller

Richard Allen Fuller, 83, of Calumet Park, passed away Tuesday morning, Nov. 10, 2020, at The Villa’s in South Holland.

Richard was born July 16, 1937, in Hillsboro, a son of Carl Benjamin and Ruth Elizabeth Tinnell Fuller.

Richard was a mechanic for Allis Chalmers in Chicago. He enjoyed bowling, playing pool and riding his Harley Davidson.

He loved to tinker on old cars and was an avid gardener.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents and brothers and sisters.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at Girard Cemetery.

Richard is survived by his several nieces and nephews.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard, is in charge of arrangements.