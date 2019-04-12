Rhonda D. Emery

Rhonda D. Emery, 64, of Carlinville, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, at her home. She was born June 30, 1954, in Springfield, to Wm. H. and Frances E. (Visser) Scritchfield. Rhonda married Lynn Emery, September 9, 1977, in Farmersville.

Rhonda was a graduate of Raymond High School and employed by Hawkeye Insurance, the State of Illinois, and also was the proprietor of The Door Mouse. Rhonda enjoyed traveling, tending her flowers, and caring for her furry friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; niece, Melanie Jordan; and great nephew, Korey Jordan.

She is survived by her husband, Lynn Emery of Carlinville; sisters, Mary Ann (Alex) Jordan of Divernon, and Carol (Jim) Jirousek McRoy of Farmersville; and several nieces and nephews, great nieces, great nephews, plus a great-great nephew.

Visitation was held Sunday, March 31, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at Heinz Funeral Home.

Funeral service was held Monday, April 1, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Heinz Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at Bethel Ridge Cemetery in Atwater.

Memorials may go to Adopt-A-Pet or the American Cancer Society for Ovarian Cancer.

