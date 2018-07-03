Rev. Mary E. Grell, 88

CARLINVILLE (July 3, 2018) – Rev. Mary Ellen Grell, 88, of Carlinville passed away Monday evening, June 25, 2018 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL.

Mary Ellen was born on May 30, 1930, to Clayton and Marietta (Everetts) Bast in Freeport. On Aug. 30, 1949, she married Rev. Dwain Grell in Rockford.

Mary Ellen graduated from Freeport High School in 1947 and later attended the Great Lakes Bible Institute in Zion, becoming an ordained minister of the Assemblies of God Church in 1972.

Mary Ellen was a member of the Freeport First Assembly of God Church in Freeport. She was the past president of the Woman’s Ministries of the Illinois District Assembly of God, serving from 1955 until 1994, being the longest serving president.

Mary is survived by her son, Denis L. (Donna) Grell of East Alton; sister, Virginia Anderson of Rockford; and two nieces.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Dwain L. Grell; parents; and a brother, Nathan Bast.

Visitation was held Thursday, June 28, from 9-10:30 a.m. at Carlinville First Assembly of God Church, Carlinville. Funeral services were held on Thursday, June 28, at 10:30 a.m. at the church, with Rev. Gary Grogan officiating. Burial took place in the Prairie Lawn Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Woman’s Ministry of the Illinois District Assembly of God.

