Rev. Larry K. Arndt, 74

LITCHFIELD (April 2, 2018) – Rev. Larry K. “Izzy” Arndt, 74, of Litchfield, formerly of Fillmore, passed away Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

He was born March 27, 1944, in Vandalia, a son of Carl McKinley and Violet Lee (Elam) Arndt, and was raised in Vandalia. He married Linda Lou Neisler on Dec. 23, 1967, in Fillmore; she preceded him in death on June 9, 2008.

Rev. Arndt was retired from Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro after more than 20 years and had served as minister at several locations, including Smithboro, Hopewell, Bingham, New Bethel, Reno and Hagarstown. He was also a member of Southside Baptist Church in Litchfield.

Surviving are his sons, Justin (Becky) Arndt of Ramsey, John (Serenna) Arndt of Belleville, James David Arndt of Nokomis and Jason (Chelsea) Arndt of Springfield; a daughter, Joy (Ocie) Lowe of Litchfield; grandchildren, Jacob Arndt, Bailey Arndt, Thaddeus Arndt, Elaina Arndt, Hunter Arndt, Andrew Arndt, Tinley Arndt, Turk Arndt, Tagean Arndt, Corbin Shneck, Caitlyn Schneck and Emily Lowe; brothers, Russel (Alicia) Arndt and Jack Arndt, all of Tennessee; sisters, Ruth Ann (Robert) Garrison, Edna Mae (Scott) Alton and Jill (Gary) Graumenz, all of Vandalia; and a step-sister, Linda (Robert) Knebel of Vandalia.

He was preceded in death by his In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, William Arndt (in infancy) and Donald Arndt; four half-brothers; and three half-sisters.

Visitation was held from 5-8 p.m., Friday, March 30, at Miller Funeral Home in Fillmore. Funeral services were held at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 31, at Fillmore Baptist Church in Fillmore, with Rev. David Keyes and Michael Plummer officiating. Burial followed at Bost Hill Cemetery in rural Fillmore.

Memorials may be made to Butler Love Packages.

Condolences may be left for the family at millerfh.net.