Reuben Ray Smith

Reuben Ray Smith, 74, of Raymond, passed away at 8:09 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2021 at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO.

He was born in Harvel, on Nov. 29, 1946, the son of Reuben H. and Flora M. (Smith) Smith.

Reuben served in the US Army from 1966 to 1968.

He married Sandra Kay Peger at the Raymond Presbyterian Church on Nov. 17, 1968.

He was a member of A Community of Faith Church in Raymond and the Raymond American Legion Post 299.

From 1980 until 1985 He operated Raymond Inn. When Reuben started driving it was with Sorrells, and Smith Distributors. For 27 years he drove for Bekins Van Lines and most recently for Joe Pope Trucking. Reuben enjoyed model trains, and going to Car and Truck Shows

He is survived by his wife; sons Todd (Beth) Smith of Atwater, Chad Smith of Taylorville, Nicholas Smith of Raymond; three grandchildren, Hunter, Zachary, and Kylie.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Johnnie E. Smith, Robert Smith and Darlene Pitchford.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Feb. 13 at A Community of Faith Church in Raymond with Rev. Matthew Woodcock officiating.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorials in the memory of Reuben may be given to Montgomery County Cancer Association.

Hough Funeral Home in Raymond is in charge of arrangements.

Anyone wishing to leave online condolences may do so at houghfuneralhome.com.